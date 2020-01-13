Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP

Also known as the BSNL 1500GB CS55 broadband plan, users get unlimited voice calling to any network within India with this plan apart from the 200Mbps internet speeds with 1.5TB data.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
BSNL Logo (Image for Representation)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a plan for is broadband users in India. The new Bharat Fiber Broadband plan is priced at Rs 1,999 offering speeds of up to 200Mbps. There is a FUP (fair usage policy) data limit of 1.5TB after which, speeds are reduced to 2Mbps. It is notable that the plan is only available in the Telangana and Chennai circles on a 90 days promotional basis.

Also known as the BSNL 1500GB CS55 broadband plan, users get unlimited voice calling to any network within India with this plan apart from the 200Mbps internet speeds with 1.5TB data. After the exhaustion of the data limit, speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps with no limitations on upload and download. Apart from the monthly charge, users need to pay one-month charges as a security deposit and interested users can get this plan till April 6, 2020. It is a promotional plan and will not be available for a long period. There is no mention of any free benefits with the plan like other BSNL fiber plans that offer free Amazon Prime subscription of Rs 999.

Back in December, BSNL reportedly cleared Rs 1,700 crore of vendors dues as confirmed by CMD P K Purwar. The corporation had also made salary payment to its employees for November. In October 2019, the government approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that included merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years. The two firms will also monetise assets worth Rs 37,500 crore in the next three years. MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in losses since 2010.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram