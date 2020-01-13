BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a plan for is broadband users in India. The new Bharat Fiber Broadband plan is priced at Rs 1,999 offering speeds of up to 200Mbps. There is a FUP (fair usage policy) data limit of 1.5TB after which, speeds are reduced to 2Mbps. It is notable that the plan is only available in the Telangana and Chennai circles on a 90 days promotional basis.

Also known as the BSNL 1500GB CS55 broadband plan, users get unlimited voice calling to any network within India with this plan apart from the 200Mbps internet speeds with 1.5TB data. After the exhaustion of the data limit, speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps with no limitations on upload and download. Apart from the monthly charge, users need to pay one-month charges as a security deposit and interested users can get this plan till April 6, 2020. It is a promotional plan and will not be available for a long period. There is no mention of any free benefits with the plan like other BSNL fiber plans that offer free Amazon Prime subscription of Rs 999.

Back in December, BSNL reportedly cleared Rs 1,700 crore of vendors dues as confirmed by CMD P K Purwar. The corporation had also made salary payment to its employees for November. In October 2019, the government approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for BSNL and MTNL that included merging the two loss-making firms, monetising their assets and giving VRS to employees so that the combined entity turns profitable in two years. The two firms will also monetise assets worth Rs 37,500 crore in the next three years. MTNL has reported losses in nine of the past 10 years and BSNL too has been ringing in losses since 2010.

