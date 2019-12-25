BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is bringing something special for its customers this Christmas and New Year. The Rs 1,999 prepaid plan will now offer an increased validity of 60 days as part of a promotional offer. The plan originally offered validity of 365 days but with the added promotional offer, the company will now offer 425 days of validity. The offer goes live starting today, December 25 and will be available till January 31 2020.

Apart from the 425 days of validity, the pack offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. BSNL is also said to be adding features like BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription for 365 days to the pack. The telco had recently revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan a couple of days back. The updated plan now offers more mobile data along with the existing benefits. As per this plan, prepaid BSNL users get 3GB data every day along with voice calling facility and 100 SMSes per day, which will be valid for a period of 134 days. The validity of the plan will be the same as before.

As per reports, the revised BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan will be available from December 23, 2019, and will only be available till December 31, 2019. This means that subscribers have limited time to subscribe to the plan. As per reports, the revised Rs 666 prepaid plan now offers 3GB data every day instead of 2GB data along with free voice calls (250 minutes a day) and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 134 days. Earlier this year, BSNL had reduced the validity of the Rs 666 plan from 129 days to 122 days. A couple of months later it yet again changed the number of days of the plan's validity, this time making it 134 days. Furthermore, BSNL recently also revamped the Rs 666 plan and extended the free voice calling the facility to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited or MTNL users.

