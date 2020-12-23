BSNL Rs 251 Work From Home Plan With 70GB Data Launched, Here's How it Competes Against Airtel and Vi

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a 'Work from Home' prepaid STV that offers data-only benefit. Priced at Rs 251, the STV plan includes 70GB of internet data with no calling or SMS offers. As its name suggests, the prepaid plan is aimed at those users who are working from home amid the pandemic and require extra internet data. The new Rs 256 plan comes with a validity of 28 days. BSNL with its latest offer would hope to rival Airtel and Vi (formerly Vodafone-Idea) which also offer a data-only plan at the same cost.

To recall, Airtel's Rs 251 work at home prepaid plan offers 50GB data with no extra validity. The company says that the extra data is valid till your current pack's validity. The plan is not visible in all circles, and users should check the Airtel Thanks app if they do not spot it on the telco's website. On the other hand, Vi gives 50GB of internet data at the same cost with a validity of 28 days. Vi users can enjoy access to Vi movies and TV that contains a variety of popular Hindi and English TV shows and movies.

Meanwhile, BSNL has two more work from home data-centric prepaid plans starting at Rs 56 that includes 10GB data for ten days. There's another prepaid plan at Rs 151 that offers 40GB of internet data for 28 days. Recently, the state-owned telco launched a Rs 199 prepaid plan with a 30 days validity. It offers 2GB daily data and calling benefits with a FUP limit of 250 minutes. The Rs 199 plan is available across all circles in India and can be activated by BSNL prepaid mobile customers till December 31, 2020. Lastly, BSNL will reportedly withdraw its existing Rs 186 plan starting January 1, 2021. The plan includes 2GB daily data along with calling benefits for a validity of 28 days.