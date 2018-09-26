BSNL Rs 299 Postpaid Plan With Unlimited 4G Data is Exclusive For New Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has introduced a new recharge plan in the Indian telecom market, the plan has been specifically introduced to give a tough competition to Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio existing prepaid plans. The new Rs 299 BSNL plan has been introduced for those users who are new customers of BSNL and not for its existing subscribers.This new Rs 299 plan from BSNL offers unlimited data (speeds will be down to 80 Kbps after 31GB), unlimited voice calls and unlimited text messages every month. This plan can be seen as an attempt by BSNL to increase its postpaid user base and attract customers from rival operators. While the worth of the plan has been set at Rs 299, further GST costs shall be added to the ultimate invoice on the finish of each rental month.However Bharti Airtel is yet to launch a Rs 299 postpaid plan, but Vodafone India has a RED Basic plan of Rs 299, providing data, voice and SMS benefits to its users. Vodafone’s Rs 299 postpaid plan comes with 20GB of data every month along with unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMS every month.