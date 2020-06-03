TECH

1-MIN READ

BSNL Rs 365 Prepaid Recharge Offers 365 Days of Validity, 2GB Data Per Day

BSNL Logo (Image for Representation)

Notably, the ‘freebies’ will only be offered for a period of 60 days.

  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new annual prepaid recharge plan for select telecom circles. The new Rs 365 prepaid plan offers a total validity of 365 days along with a bunch of other offers including unlimited voice calls for 250 minutes a day, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. Notably, the ‘freebies’ are only valid for 60 days.

The new Rs 365 prepaid recharge plan has been listed on the BSNL Kerala website but it is also said to be available in various other circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar-Jharkhand, Gujrat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata- West Bengal, North-East, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh – Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu - Chennai, UP-East, and UP-West.

As mentioned above, the plan comes with a high-speed data benefit of up to 2GB per day, after which the data speed is reduced to 80Kbps. It also offers free voice calls of 250 minutes per day (local/STD/national roaming). After the free voice call limit is reached, charges are applicable as per base plan tariff. The plan also offers 100 SMS messages per day along with free Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT). The PRBT freebie can be claimed through CtopUp and online recharges only. All of these additional benefits will only be valid for 60 days, however the plan validity will be for 365 days. Subscribers will be required to recharge with additional vouchers once the 60-day validity of the freebies is over.


