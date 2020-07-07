BSNL Rs 499 Broadband Plan With 100GB Data Benefits Unveiled: Check Details Here

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has rolled out a new Rs 499 Broadband plan for customers in almost all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. The monthly plan brings 100GB high-speed data and up to 20Mbps speeds. As far as the benefits are concerned, the plan also offers unlimited free calling to any network within India (local + STD). However, users opting for ISD call services will be charged Rs 1.20 per unit, a BSNL circular said.

BSNL has further added that once the Fair-Usage-Price (FUP) is reached, the speed limit of the plan will be reduced to 2Mbps from 20Mbps. Besides, the company has introduced no limited to the download and upload per month. Furthermore, consumers purchasing this plan will also be given one free e-mail ID and 1GB of storage space included in it as well.

One interesting feature of this particular broadband plan, as announced by BSNL is that there is no hire period attached to it. Therefore, users can purchase it on a monthly basis while also avail a yearly, 24-month and 36-month fixed monthly charge option. For users choosing the annual FMC plan, they will get one-month of additional service free, while 24 months and 36 months subscribers will be getting three and four months of additional service respectively for free.