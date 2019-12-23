Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Tech
1-min read

BSNL Rs 666 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 3GB Data Per Day

BSNL's revised plan will be available for users from December 23 to 31 and will be valid for 134 days.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSNL Rs 666 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 3GB Data Per Day
BSNL Logo (Image for Representation)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has yet again revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan. The new plan by the telco now offers more mobile data along with the existing benefits. As per this plan, prepaid BSNL users get 3GB data every day along with voice calling facility and 100 SMSes per day, which will be valid for a period of 134 days. The validity of the plan will be the same as before.

As per reports, the revised BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan will be available from December 23, 2019, and will only be available till December 31, 2019. This means that subscribers have limited time to subscribe to the plan. As per reports, the revised Rs 666 prepaid plan now offers 3GB data every day instead of 2GB data along with free voice calls (250 minutes a day) and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 134 days. Earlier this year, BSNL had reduced the validity of the Rs 666 plan from 129 days to 122 days. A couple of months later it yet again changed the number of days of the plan's validity, this time making it 134 days. Furthermore, BSNL recently also revamped the Rs 666 plan and extended the free voice calling the facility to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited or MTNL users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram