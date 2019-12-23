Jharkhand result tally
BSNL Rs 666 Prepaid Plan Revised to Offer 3GB Data Per Day
BSNL's revised plan will be available for users from December 23 to 31 and will be valid for 134 days.
BSNL Logo (Image for Representation)
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has yet again revised its Rs 666 prepaid plan. The new plan by the telco now offers more mobile data along with the existing benefits. As per this plan, prepaid BSNL users get 3GB data every day along with voice calling facility and 100 SMSes per day, which will be valid for a period of 134 days. The validity of the plan will be the same as before.
As per reports, the revised BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan will be available from December 23, 2019, and will only be available till December 31, 2019. This means that subscribers have limited time to subscribe to the plan. As per reports, the revised Rs 666 prepaid plan now offers 3GB data every day instead of 2GB data along with free voice calls (250 minutes a day) and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 134 days. Earlier this year, BSNL had reduced the validity of the Rs 666 plan from 129 days to 122 days. A couple of months later it yet again changed the number of days of the plan's validity, this time making it 134 days. Furthermore, BSNL recently also revamped the Rs 666 plan and extended the free voice calling the facility to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited or MTNL users.
