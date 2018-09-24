BSNL Rs 666 ‘Sixer’ Prepaid Plan Now Offers 477 GB Data For More Than Three Months

State-run telecom service provider, BSNL has launched a new offer for its prepaid subscribers, under which it’s giving 2.2GB additional daily data on top of the existing prepaid plan’s benefit. As part of this offer, BSNL’s Rs 666 plan aka BSNL Sixer prepaid plan now offers a whopping 3.7GB data every day. The plan comes with a validity of 129 days, which means users can download up to 477.3GB data through the validity period. The plan also 100 free SMS daily, meaning users can send a total of 12,900 local and national text messages during the validity period.BSNL has launched the Bumper Offer on Selected 10 recharge plans and STV’s. The offer is applicable on the unlimited plan vouchers which include Plans 186, Plan 429, Plan 485, Plan 666 and Plan 999. The plans offer free and unlimited calling along with SMS. Under the BSNL Bumper Offer, Plan 186 now offers 3.2GB data per day, 429 also offers 3.2GB data per day for 81 days. Plan 485 of BSNL now offers 3.7Gb data per day for 90 days and Plan 999 offers 3.2GB data per day for 181 days.Under the newly introduced the Rs 333 prepaid plan gives a user 5.2GB data per day; the Rs 349 plan offers 3.2GB data per day, followed by the Rs 444 plan which now provides 6.2GB data per day. Lastly, the Rs 447 Unlimited STV from BSNL offers a user 3.2GB data per day under the Bumper Offer.