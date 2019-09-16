BSNL Rs 777 Broadband Plan Gets You 50 Mbps Speed And 500GB Data

To compete with the new broadband plans for Reliance Jio and the reconfigured tariff options from the likes of Airtel V-Fiber and Spectra as well, BSNL has updated its home broadband plans with the new Rs 777 plan now sitting as the entry point to the Bharat Fibre broadband line-up. The Rs 777 plan will get you 50Mbps speeds and there is 500GB data bundled per month. Once this data limit is exhausted, the speeds get reduced to 2Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. There is also the bundled wired home phone as well, with unlimited local and STD calls.

At present, the Airtel Broadband plans are priced upwards of Rs 799. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and includes 100GB internet per month with speeds up to 40Mbps as well as a bundled landline telephone with unlimited local and STD calls. At the moment, Airtel is 200GB bonus data for a period of 6 months—this will be in addition to the 100GB data that is bundled with the plan as standard. The Airtel Thanks benefit that is bundled with this broadband plan includes the subscription to Airtel TV Premium, which has since been revamped to Airtel Xstream.

The Reliance JioFiber entry price point is Rs 699 with the Bronze plan. This is limited up to 100Mbps speed and bundles 150GB of data. This includes 100GB base data limit and 50GB extra data, which will be available for 6 months. Once this Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is exhausted, there will be no extra charges for any additional data usage, though the speed will reduce to 1Mbps for the rest of the billing cycle. This also bundles three-month subscriptions to JioCinema and JioSaavn.

Spectra on its part offers 100Mbps speeds at some locations, while where possible, the speeds are upgraded to as much as 1Gbps. In some locations, Spectra has a Rs 999 per month plan called Spectra Basic that offers 100Mbps speeds with 1000GB data per month as well as the ability to carry forward unused data. At other locations, there is a Spectra Fast plan that costs Rs 999 per month and offers 750GB of data per month with speeds up to 250Mbps. Users also have the choice of a Spectra Faster plan priced at Rs 1,249 per month and offers 500Mbps of speed with 500GB of data per month.

