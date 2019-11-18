BSNL Rs 998 Plan to Offer 2GB Data Per Day With 210 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 998. Users get 2GB daily data benefits having a validity of 210 days. Post the high-speed data quota, speed reduces to 80Kbps. Notably the new plan doesn’t offer any voice calling or SMS benefits. It does however include personalised ringback tone (PRBT) benefits valid for two months.

BSNL has a similar priced prepaid plan which comes at Rs 997 and offers unlimited voice calls, data benefits, and 100 daily SMS for 180 days. Reportedly the plan has been listed on BSNL Kerala’s website. There is a listing on the BSNL Haryana website as well which carries additional 60 days validity until December 31, which means that this plan comes with a total validity of 240 days for users in the Haryana circle.

The telco had announced the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan last week. The plan is offering 425 days validity which is an addition of 60 days over the previous 365 days validity. The plan previously offered 455 days of validity which was valid till October 31. The company has updated the offer and is now valid throughout November and December.

The 1699 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB of daily data and 100 SMS messages. Customers will also be offered personalised ring back tones (PRBT) which will be valid for the first 365 days. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan used to offer 365 days of validity but BSNL had announced a festive offer last month under which it had extended the plan's validity to 455 days until October 31.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.