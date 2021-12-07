BSNL Special Vouchers Offer Cheap Tariffs Starting at Rs 75: All Prepaid Plans

At a time when all telecom providers are hiking the prices for prepaid plans, State-owned BSNL has stayed with its Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) that are priced under Rs 250 and offer a validity of up to 90 days. BSNLs plans or STVs start at Rs 88 and go up to Rs 209, offering users voice calling, mobile data, and sufficient validity for each of these plans. BSNL is also set to roll out its 4G by around September 2022. India’s IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, back in October, made the first 4G call over BSNL network.

The BSNL plan priced at Rs 75 offers users 100 minutes of voice calls, 2GB of data, and free ringtones for a validity of 50 days. Further, there is a Rs 88 plan that offers users a validity of 90 days. BSNL has a Rs 94 STV that offers users 3GB of data for 75 days, along with 100 free domestic minutes to any network and national roaming in Mumbai and Delhi. The freebie calls here are charged at 30 paise per minute. There is also a Rs 209 STV that offers 90 days validity. A Rs 198 STV has a validity of 50 days and gives 2GB of daily data after which the speed is reduced to 40kbps.

Normal prepaid plans for BSNL include Rs 97 and Rs 99 plans, where the Rs 97 plan offers 2GB of daily data with 18 days of validity and the Rs 99 plans gives unlimited voice calls, access to 99 SMS messages and ringtones, and has a validity of 22 days. BSNL also has a Rs 75 prepaid plan that offers 50 days validity with 2GB data, 100 minutes of voice calls and free ringtones. There is a Rs 247 prepaid plan that gives unlimited voice calls and access to 50GB data and 100 SMS messages per day. BSNL has a tariff voucher at rs 298 that has a validity of 56 days with 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. There is also a Rs 395 plan that offers 71 days validity, 3000 minutes of free on-net calls, and 2GB of daily data.

