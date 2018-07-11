English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BSNL to Build 2300 Kms Long Submarine Cable System Between Chennai And The Andaman & Nicobar Island
The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives.
Image for representation.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Government of India Enterprise, and NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. (NECTI) announced today that a purchase order has been placed by BSNL for NECTI to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement an optical submarine cable system connecting Chennai and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands). NEC Corporation, the parent company of NECTI, will manufacture the optical submarine cable and provide technical assistance during the turnkey implementation.
The contract is for a system that includes a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat. The total cable length will be approximately 2,300km and carry 100Gb/s optical waves.
Also read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone
The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives, such as the establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities. The system also aims to assist educational institutes in the sharing of knowledge and to play a significant role in driving the “Digital India” vision, a campaign launched by the Government of India to ensure that Government services are made available to citizens electronically.
”This project will enable much needed high capacity connectivity with the Andaman Islands and usher a new era of development for the region,” said Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director BSNL.
Also read: Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'
”We are confident about successfully completing the project by leveraging the technological edge of NEC and long history of successful implementation of numerous complex projects in the region,” said Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director of NECTI.
"Connecting the A&N Islands to the Indian subcontinent with an optical submarine cable has been a long-time aspiration,” said Toru Kawauchi, General Manager, Submarine Network Division in NEC.
Watch: OnePlus 6 Red Review | A Must Have For The Love of RED
Also Watch
The contract is for a system that includes a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat. The total cable length will be approximately 2,300km and carry 100Gb/s optical waves.
Also read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone
The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives, such as the establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities. The system also aims to assist educational institutes in the sharing of knowledge and to play a significant role in driving the “Digital India” vision, a campaign launched by the Government of India to ensure that Government services are made available to citizens electronically.
”This project will enable much needed high capacity connectivity with the Andaman Islands and usher a new era of development for the region,” said Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director BSNL.
Also read: Listen: This Spooky Audio Represents The Plasma Waves Interaction Between Saturn And Its Moon 'Enceladus'
”We are confident about successfully completing the project by leveraging the technological edge of NEC and long history of successful implementation of numerous complex projects in the region,” said Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director of NECTI.
"Connecting the A&N Islands to the Indian subcontinent with an optical submarine cable has been a long-time aspiration,” said Toru Kawauchi, General Manager, Submarine Network Division in NEC.
Watch: OnePlus 6 Red Review | A Must Have For The Love of RED
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Sport Launched in India at Rs 46.6 lakh
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- 'Chachu No 1' Varun Dhawan Shares First Glimpse Of His Niece in an Instagram Post; See Pics
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post