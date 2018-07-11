English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BSNL to Build 2300 Kms Long Submarine Cable System Between Chennai And The Andaman & Nicobar Island

The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
Image for representation.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a Government of India Enterprise, and NEC Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. (NECTI) announced today that a purchase order has been placed by BSNL for NECTI to design, engineer, supply, install, test and implement an optical submarine cable system connecting Chennai and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N Islands). NEC Corporation, the parent company of NECTI, will manufacture the optical submarine cable and provide technical assistance during the turnkey implementation.

The contract is for a system that includes a segment with repeaters from Chennai to Port Blair and seven segments without repeaters between the islands of Havelock, Little Andaman (Hutbay), Car Nicobar, Kamorta, the Great Nicobar Islands, Long Island and Rangat. The total cable length will be approximately 2,300km and carry 100Gb/s optical waves.

The cable system will provide the A&N Islands with sufficient bandwidth for supporting voice and data connectivity that enable the implementation of e-Governance initiatives, such as the establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities. The system also aims to assist educational institutes in the sharing of knowledge and to play a significant role in driving the “Digital India” vision, a campaign launched by the Government of India to ensure that Government services are made available to citizens electronically.

”This project will enable much needed high capacity connectivity with the Andaman Islands and usher a new era of development for the region,” said Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director BSNL.

”We are confident about successfully completing the project by leveraging the technological edge of NEC and long history of successful implementation of numerous complex projects in the region,” said Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director of NECTI.

"Connecting the A&N Islands to the Indian subcontinent with an optical submarine cable has been a long-time aspiration,” said Toru Kawauchi, General Manager, Submarine Network Division in NEC.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
