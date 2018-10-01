BSNL to Offer Free Amazon Prime Membership to Postpaid And Broadband Users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Monday announced a partnership with Amazon India to offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers for one year. As a part of the new offer, BSNL subscribers across India with postpaid plans worth Rs. 399 or more and broadband landline plans worth Rs. 745 or more can avail one year of Amazon Prime membership. BSNL and Amazon have partnered together to offer one year of Amazon Prime, which is currently available for subscription at Rs 999.Vodafone Idea and Airtel are already offering free Amazon Prime subscription with their respective postpaid plans, and now, BSNL has joined the list.Steps follow to activate Amazon Prime Video membership:• Upgrade the existing postpaid plan to Rs.399 or more and the current broadband plan to Rs.745 or more• Go to the BSNL website and click on the special 'BSNL-Amazon offer' banner.• Enter your eligible BSNL number details and generate OTP. Then validate and activate the offer.• Download the Prime Video app on your smartphone/smart TV/FireTV or go to primevideo.com to start streaming.“Prime Video has received an overwhelming response from customers across the length and breadth of the country. We are thrilled that our association with BSNL will expand the reach of Prime Video to an even larger base of customers who can now enjoy premium content on a screen of their choice - be it their mobile device or the television in their living room,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Head, Business, Amazon Prime Video India.Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL added, “We understand the customer shift towards a highly networked digital ecosystem. Customers today demand freedom and flexibility in shopping and streaming content online. Our collaboration with Amazon India is our commitment to stay ahead of times providing the best to our customers. It provides them access to thousands of Indian and international movies, videos, TV Shows and music on the go. We are confident that our customers can enjoy uninterrupted on-the-go shopping and entertainment benefits with their Amazon Prime membership.”