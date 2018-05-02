English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

BSNL to Take on Jio, Airtel With Two New Prepaid Plans

The new prepaid plans by BSNL have been launched to take on the rivals in the market.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSNL to Take on Jio, Airtel With Two New Prepaid Plans
BSNL has come up with two new prepaid recharge packs for its customers.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has announced two new unlimited prepaid mobile packs for its users, starting at Rs 99. The two new plans by the State-owned telecom operator offer unlimited voice calling to its subscribers and come at a price of Rs 99 and Rs 319. As per reports, the new plans by BSNL can be availed by BSNL users across the country apart from those in Delhi and Mumbai.

The Rs 99 prepaid mobile plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to its users with a total validity of 26 days. The Rs 319 plan, on the other hand, offers the same voice calling benefits but for an extended validity of 90 days. In addition to the calling benefits, the new plans by BSNL offer free caller tune service (PRBT) to the subscribers. To recall, a similar plan was launched by BSNL for its users in Kolkata.

BSNL had also recently announced an IPL special recharge pack at a price of Rs 248. With the pack, prepaid users of the service were provided with 153GB of data for a total validity of 51 days. The IPL special recharge pack could be availed till April 30, thus totalling the duration of the Indian Premier League tournament. The recharge pack was specifically designed for the users to view the IPL matches live on the go through the 3GB data limit per day.

Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone


 

Also read: Airtel Launches Rs 129 Recharge Pack With 28GB Data, Unlimited Calling

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You