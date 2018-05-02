BSNL to Take on Jio, Airtel With Two New Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has announced two new unlimited prepaid mobile packs for its users, starting at Rs 99. The two new plans by the State-owned telecom operator offer unlimited voice calling to its subscribers and come at a price of Rs 99 and Rs 319. As per reports, the new plans by BSNL can be availed by BSNL users across the country apart from those in Delhi and Mumbai.The Rs 99 prepaid mobile plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to its users with a total validity of 26 days. The Rs 319 plan, on the other hand, offers the same voice calling benefits but for an extended validity of 90 days. In addition to the calling benefits, the new plans by BSNL offer free caller tune service (PRBT) to the subscribers. To recall, a similar plan was launched by BSNL for its users in Kolkata.BSNL had also recently announced an IPL special recharge pack at a price of Rs 248. With the pack, prepaid users of the service were provided with 153GB of data for a total validity of 51 days. The IPL special recharge pack could be availed till April 30, thus totalling the duration of the Indian Premier League tournament. The recharge pack was specifically designed for the users to view the IPL matches live on the go through the 3GB data limit per day.