BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced some new updates for its customers. As a part of the festive season, the company is offering extra benefits for all its customers across India.

The telco will be offering extended validity on the PV 1699 plan from 365 to 455 days. This will be available from October 1 to October 30. The 1699 plan also offers unlimited data up to 2GB per day as well as other benefits like unlimited voice calling and SMS. Customers opting for the PV 1699 plan will also get free PRBT (personalized ring back tone) with the option of unlimited song change.

BSNL has also announced new PV 106 and PV 107 plans for its customers. If you are a new customer, you get 1GB data per day for 24 days. Customers opting for the plan are also eligible for free unlimited voice calls. There is also the PV 186 and STV 187, where BSNL is offering up to 1GB of extra data, thereby increasing the availability of unlimited data to a total of 3GB per day. These plans also include unlimited voice calling and SMS features for 28 days. With STV 187, BSNL customers also get free PRBT with unlimited song change option.

Just yesterday it was reported that the Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association (TEMA) had sought Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's intervention in getting Rs 3,000 crore dues from BSNL.

