BSNL Updates Rs 1,699 Long-Term Prepaid Plan to Offer 425 Days Validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly announced an update to the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. The telco is now offering 425 days validity which is an addition of 60 days over the previous 365 days validity. The plan previously offered 455 days of validity which was valid till October 31. The company has updated the offer and is now valid throughout November and December.

The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 3GB of daily data and 100 SMS messages. Customers will also be offered personalised ring back tones (PRBT) which will be valid for the first 365 days. The Rs 1,699 prepaid plan used to offer 365 days of validity but BSNL had announced a festive offer last month under which it had extended the plan's validity to 455 days until October 31.

Similarly, Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer Rs 1,699 long-term validity prepaid plans. Airtel offers 1.4GB daily data along with unlimited voice calls and bundled SMS messages for 365 days. Jio on the other hand offers the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB data per day for 365 days along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling and free SMS message benefits.

