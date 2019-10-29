BSNL’s Rs 1,699 Annual Prepaid Plan Gets Extra Benefits under Diwali Festive Offer
BSNL's Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan will now include 90 days' extra validity and 1GB extra data per day for November. The offer is valid only till October 31.
BSNL Logo
State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a Diwali Gift for its customers. The Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan has been revised to add extra benefits for users who recharge before 31 October. Users would, therefore, have to hurry as they have just three days left to avail the additional benefits. Under the Diwali offer, the validity of the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan has been extended to 455 days from the original 365 days, which means BSNL customers recharging with this amount before 31 October will receive 90 days of additional validity.
Also, people recharging with this amount in the month of October will receive an additional 1.5GB of data per day for the month of October. Usually, the plan provides 2GB per day mobile data along with 250 minutes per day of calling and 100 daily SMS messages. But now, with this offer, users will get 3.5GB daily data in the month of October. For the months of November and December, users will receive an additional 1 GB per day data, which will amount to 3GB of daily data during these two months.
BSNL will also bundle up free personalised ring back tone known as caller tunes with this offer, giving users the ability to change unlimited songs for 365 days. However, keep in mind that the Rs 1699 plan is a Deepavali festive offer and won’t be available after 31 October.
