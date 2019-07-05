Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
Budget Highlights

  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
1-min read

Budget 2019: Laptop, Solar Charger and Lithium Battery Manufacturing Will Get Tax Incentives

The finance minister said the scheme will include units in the fields of solar photo voltaic cells, lithium storage batteries, solar electric charging infrastructure, computers servers, laptop etc.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.
The government on Friday revived its efforts to attract high-tech companies for setting up manufacturing units in India in areas like electronic chip manufacturing, laptopS etc with a promise of direct and indirect tax incentives. The proposal was put forward by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20.

"Government will launch a scheme to invite global companies through transparent bidding to set up mega manufacturing plants in sunrise and advanced technology areas such as semiconductor fabrication," she said. The finance minister said the scheme will include units in the fields of solar photo voltaic cells, lithium storage batteries, solar electric charging infrastructure, computers servers, laptop etc. The government will "provide them investment linked income tax exemptions under 35 AD of the Income Tax Act and other indirect tax benefits."

Earlier also, the government had announced schemes for setting up semiconductor plants in the country. Proposals from consortium led by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and HSMC Technologies India were shortlisted entailing cumulative investment of over Rs 63,000 crore. Jaiprakash Associates withdrew its proposal, while in April 2018 the Ministry of Electronics and IT cancelled the letter of intent issued to HSMC Technologies for setting up semiconductor plant. HSMC had requested the government to assure market support through policy measures but its proposal was rejected.

