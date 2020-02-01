Budget 2020: Domestic Production of Smartphones Has Boosted Job Creation

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Budget Highlights

  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean AIr
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Budget 2020: Domestic Production of Smartphones Has Boosted Job Creation

The finance minister spoke about the importance of domestic production of smartphones and other electronics.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Budget 2020: Domestic Production of Smartphones Has Boosted Job Creation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second full-year annual Budget in Parliament today. The new budget has been broadly divided into three major themes - aspirational India, economic development and building a caring society that is humane. In its Economic Survey 2020 released on Friday, the Union government predicted that the economic growth would pick up to 6.0% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1, but warned that it may have to exceed its deficit target to revive growth.

Sitharaman spoke about how the manufacturing of electronics has been a strong aspect of job creation. “Domestic production of electronic goods needs to be boosted and we should encourage the manufacturing of mobile phones and semiconductors in the country.”

The government has been pretty vocal about smartphone manufacturers producing handsets in the country for a while now. Major smartphone players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and others have been adhering to the ‘Make in India’ scheme. The sector that actually needs attention is the semiconductor industry as it is mostly dominated by US and Chinese companies.

The finance minister went on to mention that more than 550 railway stations across the country are now equipped with Wi-Fi and more will be added this year. If you remember RailTel had roped in Google as the technology partner for setting up fast Wi-Fi networks for providing fast Wi-Fi to millions of passengers every day. Wi-Fi services to passengers are being provided under ‘Railwire’, the retail Broadband distribution model of RailTel.

As an extension, Sitharaman spoke about how there is a need to digitise public services including police stations, post offices that will help in swift operation for the public.

There was also a proposal to replace all electricity meters with smart prepaid meters where consumers have a choice to analyse and choose a plan that suits their needs. It is notable that most of the new apartments in Noida have already implemented these meters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram