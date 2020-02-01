Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
Budget 2020: Genetic Landscape Critical For Next-Gen Medicine, Agriculture and Biodiversity

India's first human genome mapping project involves scanning of 20,000 Indian genomes in order to develop diagnostic tests and effective therapies for treating diseases like cancer

Updated:February 1, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
Keeping data at the forefront, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her union budget 2020 speech spoke about how the new economy is based on innovations that disrupt established business models. Artificial intelligence, Internet-of-Things (IoT), 3D printing, drones, DNA data storage, quantum computing, etc., are re-writing the world economic order.

“Data is the new oil” said the finance minister and added that analytics, fintech, and internet of things (IOT) are changing the way we deal with our lives. The finance minister also proposed a digital platform to facilitate seamless application and capture of IPRs (Intellectual Property Rights) along with an Institute of Excellence that would work on the complexity and innovation in the field of Intellectual Property.

More importantly, Sitharaman said that mapping India’s genetic landscape is critical for next-generation medicine, agriculture and for biodiversity management. She proposed two new national level Science Schemes, to create a comprehensive database.

Back in July 2019, it was reported that the first human genome mapping project in India was in the works. Implemented by The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, the project involves scanning of 20,000 Indian genomes (in the next five years) in order to develop diagnostic tests and effective therapies for treating diseases like cancer. The project was said to be carried out in two phases:

-The first phase of the project involves sequencing the complete genomes of 10,000 healthy Indians.

-Second phase involves genome sequencing of 10,000 diseased individuals.

Data on human sequencing would be accessible to researchers through a proposed National Biological Data Centre envisaged in Biological Data Storage, Access and Sharing Policy. The significance of this project is to provide new advancements in medical science and in disease management. Through genome sequencing methodology, researchers can easily detect the disease related to a genetic disorder. The genome project is also said to improve the techniques of genetic screening for diseases prior to birth.

