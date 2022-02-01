Budget 2022: Focus On 5G Rollout, Bharatnet And Affordable Mobile Services

Union Budget 2022 had plenty to offer for the Indian telecom sector, with primary focus on 5G spectrum roll out, bringing schemes for indegenous manufacturing in the 5G ecosystem, and pushing fibre-based broadband in rural parts of the country. Here are all the key offerings proposed by the government for the telecom sector:

5G spectrum auction in 2022

5G is slowly but surely going to make its presence felt in India. The Telecom Ministry is preparing to conduct a 5G spectrum auction this year, with service rollout likely to happen from mid-2023. India has faced multiple delays with 5G rollout but now it seems the roadmap has been set.

Budget 2022: 5G Coming To India By 2023 Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Building 5G in India

Union Budget 2022 includes a scheme as part of PLI for design-led manufacturing that will supplement the 5G ecosystem in the years to come. The Indian government wants locally-assembled telecom gear to power 5G in the country, and PLI schemes like these will encourage domestic players to set up ventures, which brings more employment opportunities.

The Finance Minister has stated that the Productivity Linked Incentive in 14 sectors for achieving the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat has received excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs, and an additional production of Rs 30 lakh crore during next 5 years. Sitharaman highlighted that telecommunication in general, and 5G technology in particular, can enable growth and offer job opportunities.

Also read: Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: No Change In Income Tax Slabs, 30% Tax On Virtual Digital Assets

Affordable broadband and mobile services

Bringing internet in both fixed-line and wired avatar to rural parts is a big focus of the Union Budget 2022. And to make this possible, 5 percent of annual collections will be allocated under the USO fund. This is said to promote R&D and commercialisation of technologies and solutions.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Smartphone Review: Reliable All-rounder With 120W SUPER FAST Charging

To bring access to e-services, communication facilities, and digital resources in all villages in par with the access of same in urban areas, the Union Budget has announced that the contracts for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas, will be awarded under the Bharatnet project through PPP in 2022-23. Completion is expected in 2025. Measures will be taken to enable better and more efficient use of the optical fibre, said Sitharaman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.