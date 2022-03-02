Budget 2022 Lays Down 'Clear Roadmap' for 5G Spectrum Auction in India: PM Modi

Science and technology is not an “isolated sector" and together they can make India “self-reliant", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Addressing the seventh webinar in the post-Budget series, Prime Minister Modi said that science and technology is linked with areas like digital economy and fintech. He added that advanced technology has a huge role to play in the infrastructure and public service.

ALSO READ: MWC 2022: OnePlus Working On Foldable Phone Software With Google - OnePlus Fold Coming Soon?

“Technology for us is a medium to empower the people of the country. For us, technology is the mainstay of making the country self-reliant. The same vision is reflected in this year’s budget as well," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that the Union Budget 2021-22 laid emphasis on sectors like Artificial Intelligence, geo-spatial systems, drones, semiconductors, space technology, genomics, pharmaceuticals and clean technologies as well as 5G. The budget lays down a “clear roadmap" for 5G spectrum auction in the country, he added.

Advertisement

Further, the Prime Minister asked the private sector to amplify their efforts in proposing design-led manufacturing related to a strong 5G ecosystem. Referring to the dictum ‘Science is Universal and Technology is Local’, he said, “We are familiar with the principles of science, but we have to emphasise on how to make maximum use of technology for ‘Ease of Living’."

He called for ideas for using technologies in areas like house constructions, railway, airways, waterways and optical fibres. Further, Prime Minister Modi said that the budget also focussed on Animation Visual Effects Gaming Comic (AVGC), in line with the expanding global market for gaming. He also exhorted the private sector to take maximum advantage of change of rules for the use of geo-spatial data and the infinite opportunities that have emerged due to the reform.

“The world has seen our reliability from our self-sustainability to vaccine production at the time of Covid. We have to replicate this success in every sector," the Prime Minister said.

Watch Video: Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: A Complete Value-for-money Fitness ‘Watch’

He also emphasised the importance of a robust data security framework for the country and assured the Indian startup ecosystem of full support from the government.

“A portal has also been proposed for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of youth in the budget. With this, youth will get the right jobs and opportunities through API based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers," Prime Minister Modi said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.