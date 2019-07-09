Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Budget Android TV Range Certified by Google Launched by Micromax

Micromax's new Android TV range comes in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes, and is priced upward of Rs 13,999.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2019, 9:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget Android TV Range Certified by Google Launched by Micromax
Micromax's new Android TV range comes in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes, and is priced upward of Rs 13,999.
Loading...

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics Ltd. on Tuesday launched a new series of "Google-certified" Android TV starting at Rs 13,999. The 32-inch (80 cms), 40-inch (102 cms) and 43-inch (109 cms) Android TV comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Users of the TV will get access to Google's official Play Store, Games, Movies and Music, Micromax said.

With built in Chromecast, the Android television has Google Assistant with voice-enabled search. Bolstering its product portfolio, Micromax also launched a fully automatic top loading washing machine starting at Rs 10,999. "The Google Certified Android TV is meant for those who want a larger than life entertainment experience by being packed with multiple compelling features and the fully automatic washing machine aims to make everyday solutions simpler and hassle-free," Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics, said in a statement.

"We look forward to the response from our consumers and are committed to grow this category further by consolidating our leadership position in the segment in India," Agarwal added. While the Android TV will be available from July 11, the washing machine will be available starting July 15 through an exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram