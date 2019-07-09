Budget Android TV Range Certified by Google Launched by Micromax
Micromax's new Android TV range comes in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes, and is priced upward of Rs 13,999.
Homegrown consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics Ltd. on Tuesday launched a new series of "Google-certified" Android TV starting at Rs 13,999. The 32-inch (80 cms), 40-inch (102 cms) and 43-inch (109 cms) Android TV comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Users of the TV will get access to Google's official Play Store, Games, Movies and Music, Micromax said.
With built in Chromecast, the Android television has Google Assistant with voice-enabled search. Bolstering its product portfolio, Micromax also launched a fully automatic top loading washing machine starting at Rs 10,999. "The Google Certified Android TV is meant for those who want a larger than life entertainment experience by being packed with multiple compelling features and the fully automatic washing machine aims to make everyday solutions simpler and hassle-free," Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics, said in a statement.
"We look forward to the response from our consumers and are committed to grow this category further by consolidating our leadership position in the segment in India," Agarwal added. While the Android TV will be available from July 11, the washing machine will be available starting July 15 through an exclusive partnership with Flipkart.
