Budget OnePlus Smartphone With Snapdragon 460 SoC is Reportedly in the Works

With the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro earlier this year, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus ended up making devices that weren't technically 'affordable' for everyone. However, the company once reputed to be makers of the 'flagship killer' smartphones, recently led to the birth of the OnePlus Nord and it seems that's not the end, at least for now. The company is said to be working on more affordable smartphones, as hinted by a tipster called 'The Tech Guy'. Information gleaned from what appears to be OnePlus proprietary code, as provided by the tipster, reveals that the new smartphone codenamed 'SM54250' is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor.

Keeping in mind that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset is meant for budget and LTE-only devices, it is safe to assume a price range of sub $250 (~ Rs 18,552) for this new smartphone. Furthermore, the mid-budget smartphone is also expected to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and others as well. Other than this, there is no word on the other details of this possible OnePlus smartphone. Besides, the proprietary code revealed by the tipster also mentions device powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Snapdragon 866, and the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset as well. Interestingly, a few weeks ago, an 'OnePlus Clover' was spotted on Geekbench. Besides, it was also revealed that the company had certified an 18W charger as well. Although the aforementioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt, the new phone could be linked to OnePlus Clover as well.

Upcoming budget smartphone from OnePlus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SOC (SM4250). pic.twitter.com/q9Dy5qIMdj — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 22, 2020

Presently, the Nord is the most affordable OnePlus smartphone one can buy in India. The phone packs four rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G processor, 4115mAh battery and more. The phone also features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The price for the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 24,999 in the country and goes up till Rs 29,999.