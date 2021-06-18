Bumble Brings 'Night In' In-App Gaming Experience and Snapchat-Like Video Notes in India

Bumble, the women-focused dating and social networking app, is expanding the “Night In" virtual dating experience in India. The new feature allows users to communicate with their matches via an in-app game over a one-on-one video chat. Bumble’s Night In essentially hopes to bridge the communication gap amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tool debuted in the US and Canada back in March and is reaching global markets. Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy new updates. Moreover, the dating app has announced the launch of Video Notes, which is kind of similar to its audio notes from last year. It essentially enables users to send quick Snapchat-likes videos to ease communications. Notably, Bumble has added five Snapchat lenses for video notes that include Atmosphere, Reactions, and Fox Ears/Tail to make video conversations more entertaining.

To start ‘Night In,’ users need to click on the icon within the chat message. The app will send a notification to the other to join the video chat. Following this, Bumble will offer trivia upon launch, and the company also plans to expand this feature with more game options and virtual experiences. Speaking more over the development, Priti Joshi, VP of Global Strategy and Operations, said that 40 percent of single Indians claim to opt for virtual dating in 2021. “With current restrictions in India, our newest innovations in virtual dating will offer an opportunity for people to engage with each other more interestingly and showcase their unfiltered and authentic selves when chatting on Bumble," she said in a press note.

Bumble claims that Voice Call or Video Chat feature had a 38 percent increase since the onset of the pandemic last year. Users in India spend roughly 20 minutes on an average on Bumble video calls or voice chats, it adds. The in-app feature lets users communicate with each other without mobile numbers or social media handles.

