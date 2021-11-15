Bumble Reveals Its New 'Language Badges' Bring More Matches

Popular women-centric dating app Bumble has added new ‘Language Badges’ in India to help its community showcase which languages they speak on their profiles. Bumble and other dating apps have been experimenting with new features and prompt to gain an edge over the market as the country is slowly removing COVID 19-related restrictions. Bumble users can now select up to five badges from over 100 languages globally and over 30 languages in India. As per the company’s internal study, people who have added at least one language badge witnessed a 34 percent increase in their matches than those who haven’t. Since the launch in India, the top five most widely used language badges on Bumble profiles are English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Tamil.

Speaking over the development, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director at Bumble, said that the new language badges would allow users to find “people they are most compatible with" and to make connections more “meaningful." Over the past year, Bumble has rolled out several updates on its platform, including introducing 150 new interest badges in dating profiles and launching its “Night In" feature, where two people can participate in an interactive game during a video chat. The company also recently launched Snap’s AR Lenses within Bumble video calls and launched video notes that utilise Snapchat’s technology.

Bumble is yet to add the voice prompt feature that is rolling out on rival dating apps, like Happn and Hinge. It essentially allows users to record and add a voice note instead of a text-based bio. Recently, Bumble posted its first sequential decline in user growth since the dating app owner went public in February, as fresh pandemic restrictions crimped demand in some markets. In the third quarter, total paying users fell 2 percent from the prior quarter to 2.9 million as the global Delta variant surge prompted renewed lockdowns, curtailing consumer spending on dating app subscriptions and in-app purchases, Reuters reported.

