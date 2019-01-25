English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Business App Topped 5 Million Monthly Business Users

WhatsApp Business is used by businesses to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world.

Md. Waquar Haider | IANSwaquarhaider2

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Business App Topped 5 Million Monthly Business Users
Business App Topped 5 Million Monthly Business Users
Loading...
WhatsApp Business has an active user base of more than five million people, the company said on Thursday as it announced new web and desktop features on completing a year of its launch in India. The platform is used by businesses to support customers, grow their businesses and serve their communities all over the world.

"We're excited that we've helped millions of businesses grow. For example, in India, Bengaluru-based eyewear brand Glassic has said that 30 per cent of its new sales are generated through WhatsApp Business," the company said in a statement.

The new desktop and web features announced include quick replies which are frequent messages to answer common questions. "Simply press the "/" on your keyboard to select a quick reply and send," the company said.

The other two features include labels that lets users organise their contacts or chats with labels, so they can easily find them again, and chat list filtering which makes it easy to manage your chats with filters to sort by unread messages, groups or broadcast lists.

WhatsApp Business competes with the likes of Apple's Business Chat and RCS messaging for Android and Facebook's own Messenger Platform.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram