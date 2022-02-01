Buy Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) At Rs 50,900: All Details To Know About This Exchange Offer

Apple’s iPhone 13 (128GB) is available for as low as Rs 50,900 (MRP Rs 79,900) at the India iStore retail store. But before you get all excited to read that the new iPhone 13 will be available for the price of iPhone 12, note that there are a lot of terms and conditions. Also, note that this is an exchange offer and the discounted price is calculated after taking an old iPhone XR into account.

The India iStore website highlights that the retailer is offering an instant store discount worth Rs 5,000 and customers can get additional Rs 6,000 cashback with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards. Customers can avail an exchange offer worth up to Rs 18,000 on iPhone XR 64GB (good condition). The exchange offer will vary according to smartphone models and conditions. The iPhone 13 comes in five colourways - Red, Pink, Midnight, Blue, and Starlight White. Users can also choose between two storage options.

The store is also offering similar offers on the 256GB and 512GB models. The former can be effectively purchased for Rs 60,900 (MRP Rs 89,900) and the 512GB option is effectively available for Rs 80,900 (MRP Rs 1,09,900). Both phones are available with an instant store discount of Rs 5,000 and cashback deal worth Rs 6,000 using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Kotak Bank debit and credit cards, and SBI credit cards. Interested buyers can check the nearest store via the website after putting their location. These deals are also available on partner e-retailers such as Aptronixindia, FutureWorld, and MyImagineStore.

In terms of specifications, Apple’s latest-gen iPhone 13 features a 6.1 Super Retina XDR OLED display and runs on Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset. The phone runs on iOS 15 out-of-the-box. We also get a dual-camera system at the back comprising two 12-megapixel cameras. The cameras are capable of shooting 4K videos. The 12-megapixel selfie camera also records 4K video with smart HDR to capture deeper contrast. The new-gen model supports 5G connectivity and MagSafe wireless charging. We also have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity support. The iPhone 13 retains Apple’s lightning charging port, and there’s no charger in the box. Users will get a USB-C to lightning port charging cable.

