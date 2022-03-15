Buy Apple iPhone 13 For As Low As Rs Rs 53,300 on Amazon: Here Are All The Offer Details

Apple recently launched its latest affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 2022. With this launch, the iPhone 13 lost its title of being the latest Apple iPhone on the market. On Amazon India, the vanilla iPhone 13 is also available at an attractive discount. The smartphone is already priced at Rs 5,000 less from its sticker price, along with some other bank and exchange offers. If buyers play their cards right, they can get a discount of over Rs 20,000 on the iPhone 13 including bank and exchange offers, if they are looking to purchase an iPhone at a lower price without it being the iPhone SE 2022.

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 74,900 on Amazon as against its Rs 79,900 sticker price. Apart from this, buyers can avail a flat Rs 6,000 discount if they purchase the iPhone 13 using an SBI credit card. Further, buyers can also avail an exchange discount of up to Rs 15,600 on the iPhone 13 on Amazon. The exchange value will, however, vary depending on the old smartphone’s condition. These offers are valid across all variants of the vanilla iPhone 13 on Amazon - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage. Buyers of the iPhone 13 can also avail no-cost EMI on select bank credit cards.

The iPhone 13 was launched back in September last year. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It comes with a 12-megapixel dual camera setup that comes with a Cinematic Mode and more. There is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera on the iPhone 13. The smartphone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 79,900 onwards on normal days for the 128GB storage variant, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900, and the top-spec 512GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 1,09,900 in India. The iPhone 13 is available for purchase across multiple channels including leading e-commerce platforms, offline retailers, and Apple authorised dealers.

