Buy OnePlus 6 at Just Rs 31,999: Everything You Need to Know

The OnePlus 6 phone is already placed at a killer price which is Rs 34,999 for all the features it provides. One can now obtain it for an even lesser price. Now, through an offer, one can get it for as low as Rs 31,999. On purchasing the device on Amazon India, Axis Bank credit card users get an instant discount of Rs 1500. This offer is also available for HDFC Bank credit/debit card owners who can avail a 5% instant discount, subject to a maximum of Rs 1500 and there is an extra Rs 1500 off on exchange. There is also No Cost EMI on major credit cards.Meanwhile, Idea postpaid users are eligible for a minimum discount of Rs 2,000 when they purchase OnePlus 6, which will be credited over 20 billing cycles in chunks of Rs 100.The OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080) display, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The OnePlus 6 is the first official smartphone in India to get the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. This is what makes the OnePlus 6 a super fast smartphone as well. Along with the flagship Qualcomm processor, the OnePlus 6 comes backed its two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB and storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256 GB. This combination depends on the variant that you will choose.On the optics front the OnePlus 6 sports a dual-camera module as its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture and a supported camera module of 20-megapixel. The 16-megapixel camera now comes with Optical Image Stabilisation and EIS. The camera is also now capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 FPS. There is, of course, a portrait mode on the OnePlus 6 with advanced HDR capabilities as well. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is also a 16-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and EIS enabled for stable selfies.OnePlus 6 does retain the Face Unlock feature and the fingerprint sensor of the OnePlus 5T and a similar 3300 mAh battery with DASH charging support. The OnePlus 6 runs on OxygenOS based Android 8.1. There is also OnePlus’ signature Alert Slider on the device but the position of this alert slider that switches the phone between silent, vibrate and ring mode has moved from the left edge of the device to the right on the OnePlus 6.