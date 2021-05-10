Buy Oppo Wearables at Re 1 During Oppo's E-Store Launch Sale; Smartphones Get Up to 80% Off

Chinese smartphone and smart device maker Oppo today launched its e-store platform in India today. To celebrate the launch of its official e-store, Oppo is introducing offers to customers to enable them to shop for any of their products within just a few clicks and in the safety of their own homes. The introductory deals will go live on May 11 and will go on till May 17. The Oppo e-store will be a one-stop-shop for all innovative and latest Oppo products ranging over 80 varieties across budget and premium smartphones, IoT products, and wearables, Oppo said in a release announcing the new e-store.

Oppo has also collaborated with leading bank operators like HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak, and Bajaj Finserve to make No cost EMI available on the platform. Additionally, customers will be given an instant discount of 10 percent when a purchase is made with HDFC, Kotak, and Standard Chartered debit/credit cards. Extending additional support, Oppo has also introduced a 1 rupee flash deal on wearable items such as Oppo W31, Oppo W11, Oppo Band Style with limited units and 80 percent off flash deal on smartphones such as Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. Further, Oppo has also introduced a 1-rupee Mystery Box where customers can get anything from recently launched Oppo F19 Pro+ to Oppo Band Style.

During the introductory sale, Oppo also added a buy bundle offer for customers to save up to Rs 1000 on the combination of leading products such as the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo W31, Oppo F19, and Oppo W31, Oppo A15s and W11, and Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo W11 true wireless earphones. Lastly, the brand also introduced a spin-to-win feature where customers can get a chance to win the Oppo Reno5 Pro, Oppo A53, Oppo Enco X, OPPO Band Style, or a Rs 50, Rs 100, or Rs 150 coupon.

