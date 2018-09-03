Buy Realme 2 For Rs 8,240 at First Flipkart Sale Tomorrow: Here Are The Details

Realme 2 is set to go on sale for the first time on September 4 on India’s largest e-commerce website – Flipkart. The company has priced the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the device at Rs. 8,990. However, if you use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card to purchase the device, you will receive flat Rs. 750 off. This translates to an effective price os Rs. 8,240.Apart from the above-mentioned discount, the buyers will also get the Jio instant cash back offer of Rs 2200 along with partner vouchers of worth Rs 2000.The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 720x1520pixels and a pixel density of 271ppi. The display also comes with a notch on top, giving it an aspect ratio of 19:9. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Realme 2 runs ColorOS 5.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with 4230mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Realme 2 houses dual rear cameras that come with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone features AI Beautification 2.0, real-time AR Stickers, front camera HDR and bokeh mode. Connectivity options on the dual-SIM phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/GLONASS support, OTG support, FM radio, a microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.