Buying a Dishtv DTH Connection? DishNXT HD At Rs 1,590 With One Month Free Subscription And More

As the Direct to Home (DTH) operators regain their composure post the hectic and rather prolonged period of stabilization post the implementation of the new tariff order as mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), we are now seeing a range of offers to attract new customers. Dish TV has announced new pricing for its set top boxes (STBs) as well as some bundled offers.

Dishtv is now offering the DishNXT STB for Rs 1,490. This bundles one month of the Super Family channel package as well, which includes 230 standard definition channels. The DishNXT STB is a standard definition (SD) box and is ideal for customers who don’t have a high definition (HD) TV or don’t want to subscribe to the usually more expensive HD channels. The second offer is on the DishNXT HD STB, which is now priced at Rs 1,590. This comes with one-month free viewing of the Super Family HD channel package, which includes 212 standard definition channels and 17 HD channels.

The HD channels in the Super Family HD pack include Colors HD, Star Plus HD, SET HD, Zee TV HD, History TV18 HD, Discovery HD, Nick HD+, Star Gold HD and Colors Cineplex HD. It is interesting to note that this package does not include any sports or English entertainment and English movie HD channels.

If you buy a new Dishtv connection, you will also get Rs 2,000 worth of coupons from CouponDuniya as well as lifetime warranty on the STB—this will cover any faults or malfunctions.

This comes after DTH operators, including Dishtv’s rivals Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct have gone through extensive channel bouquet and ala-carte pricing revisions as per the new tariff guidelines. At the same time, conventional television is facing threat from OTT streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Voot, Hotstar, Sony Liv and Zee5.