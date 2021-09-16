The Apple iPhone 13 series is arriving in stores and going Live for preorders sooner than you may have expected. Apple has reaffirmed the India focus, and the country is in the first wave of 30 countries this year, with regards to the preorders and availability of the iPhone 13 series. That means you’ll be able to get your hands on a new iPhone 13 at the same time as buyers in US, UK, Australia, Canada, China, Germany and Japan as well. Apple has kept the pricing of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max consistent with last year’s launch prices of the iPhone 12 series. The one big attraction on the Apple India Online Store has to be the Apple Trade In option, allowing you to exchange your existing or older phones, when buying a new iPhone.

The way the Apple Trade In works is that when you are buying a new iPhone on the Apple India Online Store, you can choose to exchange an older smartphone for instant credit, which means you pay lesser than the actual price tag of the new iPhone when checking out. You’ll be asked a few details about what phone you intend to exchange, and depending on factors such as brand, model and condition, you’ll be offered a trade-in value, which if you accept, will be discounted from your billing for the new iPhone. When your new iPhone gets delivered to your home, the phone that is supposed to be exchanged will be collected as well—as long as everything checks out. To be fair, this is a good way to reduce the one-time outlay that you’d have to do for your new iPhone, and also derive one final scoop of value from an old smartphone that would probably eventually end up gathering dust in a drawer or almirah somewhere.

So, what really is the value of popular phones that may be traded in by users for a new iPhone? The pricing and valuation is done in two buckets—iPhone and other smartphones. Let us look at examples in the iPhone list first. You will get up to Rs 46,120 for trading in an existing iPhone 12 Pro Max, up to Rs 43,225 for an iPhone 12 Pro and up to Rs 25,565 for an iPhone 12 Mini. But you may say that these are just the now-previous-generation phones and good value is expected. Apple Trade In offers up to Rs 15,685 for an iPhone XR, up to Rs 22,020 for an iPhone XS Max and up to Rs 10,250 for an iPhone 8. These are just examples from the partial list that Apple shares as part of the present Apple Trade In values.

If you have an Android phone to trade in, some examples include valuations of up to Rs 19,295 for a OnePlus 8 Pro in exchange, , up to Rs 12,015 for a Samsung Galaxy S20 and up to Rs 13,900 for a now fairly dated Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. As part of the Apple Trade In program, if you are including an exchange for an older phone with your new iPhone purchase, Apple will also share guidance with you on how to securely wipe all your data from the phone that you are trading in. At the time of delivery, the logistics team will quickly run a diagnostics test to see if the phone you’re exchanging is in working condition as well as the physical condition of the phone and specifications details. There is consistency in terms of the Apple Trade In options for all iPhone models on sale on the Apple India Online Store, with the exchange value for your old phone pegged between Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 depending on which older iPhone or smartphone you are trading in.

