Buying a Xiaomi Mi A2? Consider The Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Honor Play And More

Xiaomi has launched its next Android One smartphone Xiaomi Mi A2 in India. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is a mid-range smartphone, and it’s positioned higher than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in the company’s device portfolio. In India, Xiaomi has launched only one Mi A2 variant. At least for now. This is the Mi A2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Mi A2 is an upgrade over the Mi A1 that was launched last year. The key features of the handset include a 5.99-inch full-HD+ 18:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear camera setup, 20-megapixel selfie camera, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+. Here, we look into what all the new Xiaomi smartphone has to offer on papers and how it competes with all the others priced close to it.First up, let us see what the all-new Mi A2 has to offer. Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass. The new Xiaomi device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor. It also comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage options.In terms of optics, there is a dual-camera setup at the back which includes a combination of 20-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.75 aperture, and 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. The camera is backed by AI for automatic scene selection. There is a 20-megapixel camera with soft light LED flash for selfies.Mi A2 also supports Face Unlock functionality, along with the fingerprint sensor on the back and houses a 3010mAh, with support for QuickCharge 3.0. Connectivity options on the Mi A2 are 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, IR emitter and USB Type-C port.Honor came up with its gaming-centric budget smartphone on August 5. The new Honor device boasts of GPU turbo technology that increases the performance by 60 per cent while reducing the battery consumption by 30 per cent as per the company.In terms of specifications, Honor Play, the smartphone is about 7.5mm thin and weighs 176 grams. The device features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Honor Play runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone runs on the Kirin 970 SoC and will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB ram with 64GB storage.The Honor Play packs a dual camera setup on its back. The vertically stacked unit consists of 16MP + 2MP sensors. Also, powerful AI features support features like Scene Detection and Portrait Mode. On the front is a 16MP single sensor for selfies and video calls.HMD Global has a very strong contender in this category too, in the form of the revised version of its Nokia 6. The new Nokia 6.1 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display with a 1080x1920 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and carries a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB/ 64GB internal storage options, further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and there are no reports of the Android Oreo update as of now.In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel primary camera with a f/2.0 aperture and coupled with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with a similar aperture and an 84-deree wide-angle lens. Nokia 6 (2018) will also feature HMD Global’s proprietary ‘Bothie effect’ which was first featured in the Nokia 8, powered by the company’s Dual-Sight technology.Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-Nano SIM (hybrid) support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Nokia 6 (2018) will draw its juice from a 3000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging. Dimensions of the smartphone stand at 148.8x75.8x8.6mm and it weighs 172 grams.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.The Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.8-inch FullHD+ display with a 2280x1080 pixels resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Huawei's own octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3000 mAH battery.The optics on this one include a 16-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with a 2-megapixel sensor for Bokeh effect. AT the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with Light Pixel Fusion technology.