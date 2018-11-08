English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Buying an Air Purifier For Your Home? Here is Everything You Need to Know
It makes for rather bleak reading. Household air pollution causes stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. This is the time to invest in an air purifier for your home.
It makes for rather bleak reading. Household air pollution causes stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. This is the time to invest in an air purifier for your home.
Gone are the times when air purifiers for homes were considered a luxury. It has now become a necessity—as essential as food, water and air. Air. As we head into the winter months, the air quality outdoors becomes worse since the pollution that is generated from various sources gets trapped because of differences in air pressure, moisture and wind speeds. When the same poor-quality air streams inside our homes and remains trapped, we need a solution to deal with the dangerous cocktail brewing inside our homes. The general perception is that the air inside our homes is clean and fresh. But, it isn’t. The outdoor air combined with pollutants and allergens such as residues, fungal spores, indoor smoke, paint fumes, varnishes, pet dander, etc., are now causing what is known as the Sick Building Syndrome. While your house may look clean because you dust it nicely every day, chances are it still has a very high concentration of pollutants.
In May 2018, a World Health Organization (WHO) report suggested that more than 4 million people die premature deaths because of indoor air pollution. Household air pollution causes stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. Of these premature deaths because of indoor air pollution, 27% are because of pneumonia while 18% is because of stroke and 8% because of lung cancer, to name a few.
If you already haven’t, it may be time to buy an air purifier for your home. Shopping platform Flipkart suggests that in the previous Big Billion Day Sale, the air purifiers category grew by five times when it came to actual sales. “Demand for Air Purifiers is highest amongst Metros, especially in Delhi and Mumbai,” says Flipkart in an official statement shared with News18. There are 8 times the number of air purifiers being bought by users in North India as compared to the same time last year, followed by West India where the sales have gone up by 5 times. Some of the popular brands, according to sales data shared by Flipkart, suggests the popular brands include Mi, Philips, Honeywell, Tefal, Samsung, Livpure and Blue Star.
However, how you do pick the perfect air purifier for your home specifically? They all claim to be the best, all specify really powerful cleaning performance and most look the same too. Here are some tips to remember.
Size and space: The ideal fit
An air purifier has to be the right fit for the room space. The best way of going about it is to match the size of your room and the coverage area of each purifier—this is usually mentioned in square feet (sq. ft). Buying one that is too small for your room will not allow the purifier to clean the air completely and keep it clean constantly. It is better to err on the side of caution, and get one that is slightly larger in capacity, if not exactly ideal for the room size. Brands have different air purifier sizes in their range. For instance, a Philips 1000 Series (around Rs7,800) air purifier is ideal for a small bedroom or a study room, a larger 2000 Series (around Rs14,000) purifier works best in larger rooms such as a bedroom or a living room, while the even larger 3000 Series (around Rs23,000) is designed for big spaces such as a combined dining and living room.
Air purifiers work in the room where they are kept. If you keep it in the living room and expect it to also be able to clean the air in the bedroom, that will not happen.
Power: More is better
A lot of manufacturers claim very high clean air delivery rates (CADRs), but there really is no industry standard. However, if you have a very small-sized purifier claiming a CADR rate comparable to those which are double in size, that should perhaps raise a red flag—the laws of physics don’t necessarily change, no matter how good the design or the tech or the size of the fan throwing out clean air. An air purifier needs to be able to draw in and throw out at least a certain amount of air to fulfil the CADR promise. All purifiers are also sold with a general rating about their coverage area according to room size, and that should give you a better idea of what will fit better in your home.
The thumb rule with all air purifier purchases is simple—more is better. This is essential for large indoor spaces. There is a reason why LG has the Puri Care (AS95GDWT0; around Rs98,000) and Samsung has the AX7000 (around Rs47,990) which are essentially two air purifiers in one. They have two sets of filters stacked vertically, and the can take in double the dirty air compared with most other air purifiers, and that means the air quality in larger rooms improves much quickly—and stays that way even if there is activity and an occasional stream of outdoor air. This will also be more efficient than having multiple air purifiers running in the same space.
Placement: Give it space
Where you place a home air purifier is also very important. Most purifiers have air intakes either on the sides or at the back. Either way, you must leave some space on all sides of the air purifier for it to be able to efficiently take in the unclean air of the room and filter it. Do not push up the purifier against a wall or pieces of furniture.
Then there is the small matter of the air outlet vents. Certain purifiers have the clean air vents on the side. This may work well for the most part, but if you have a cramped layout at home, the clean air dispersion will get hampered eventually. The fine differences in design are well explained by the Blueair Sense+ (around Rs28,000), the Honeywell Lite (around Rs10,000) and the Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier (FP-GM50E; around Rs25,000). The Sense+ has an air vent on the side, the Lite has an air vent that disperses air outwards on the sides and the Sharp FP-GM50E has a air vent that disperses air upwards. The side vent is fine if you have enough space around the purifier for the clean air to disperse and spread through the room, while the vents that disperse air outwards or upwards are a better fit if there is a lack of space.
The air purification stages of different air purifiers; (clockwise from top) Dyson Pure Cool, Atlanta Healthcare Beta 350 and the Honeywell Airtouch S8.
Filters: Akin to a heart, and soul
Air purifiers have HEPA (high-efficiency particulate arrestance) filters. This is the thick filter that captures airborne particles, seen and unseen. Many purifiers have additional filters too, such as a pre-filter to capture larger dust particles, and activated carbon filters, to capture allergens that may otherwise get through the HEPA filter. The more filter layers there are, the better.
The quality of filters defines the performance of an air purifier for homes. While it’s impossible to judge how efficient an air purifier is till you actually use it, there are still some giveaways as to what awaits you. Hold up the HEPA filter to see the thickness, and you will get a fairly good idea about whether it can do the job or not. Similarly, the texture and quality of the activated carbon filter offers a good idea of the potential performance. If it feels flimsy or too thin, it is probably best to avoid it.
There are some air purifiers that also have additional stages of filtration, such as a UV filter. The Atlanta Healthcare Beta 350 Viral Guard (Rs9,999) for instance, is one of the few purifiers that offers this feature. While most filter layers will catch the airborne impurities, there is always the added reassurance that any airborne viruses, bacteria and germs that manage to evade all filters will be caught out by the UV step.
If there is a pre-filter to collect the larger particles of dust, this will significantly improve the operating life of the HEPA filter and activated carbon filters. The prefilter has the primary task of stopping larger dust particles and capturing these before they get lodged into the HEPA filter or the activated carbon filters improves their efficiency as well.
Pre-filters are easily washable, while HEPA filters cannot be washed and need to be replaced. Depending on the brand and air purifier model, replacement HEPA filters can cost upwards of Rs2,000 and usually last between 6 months to 12 months if you use the purifier for around 12 hours a day. That said, a how dusty and polluted the environment is around your home, will also have a huge bearing on the overall filter life.
AQI: Know the number
A lot of air purifiers have digital air quality displays, which are updated real-time. Some don’t. Those that don’t rely on a colour coded theme to tell you about the air quality—red or orange indicating hazardous, green indicating acceptable and blue indicating healthy, for instance. The Honeywell AirTouch A5 (around Rs9,000) does not have a digital air quality display whereas the Honeywell AirTouch i8 (around Rs16,000). This should not have a bearing on your buying decision, unless you are adamant about knowing the exact quality stats of your room. The data that purifiers display in terms of air quality is based on a series of readings from various sensors they have integrated, and we have verified these with third-party external air quality monitors—they are always within range of each other. Basically, your purifier is not trying to fool you, rest assured.
