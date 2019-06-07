Buying an Oppo Reno or Reno 10X Zoom? Jio Oppo Reno Offer Bundles Benefits Worth Rs 9100

The Oppo Reno and the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom smartphones go on sale today. The Oppo Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom are two of the latest smartphones from the Chinese smartphone company. While the Reno prices start at Rs 32,990 for the 8 GB/128 GB configuration, the Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Rs 39,990 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 49,990 (8GB + 256GB). These phones go on sale today on Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal and Oppo's own online store. Reliance Jio has announced the Jio Oppo Reno Offer, which accrues benefits of Rs 9,100 in total.

To avail the Jio Oppo Reno Offer, a user who has purchased the Oppo Reno or the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom smartphones, needs to do a first time recharge of Rs 299 to sign up for the prepaid plan that offers 3 GB data per day with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Once this is done, the user will get backs 39 vouchers in their account, each of a denomination of Rs 150. Each of these coupons of Rs 150 can be used for every subsequent recharge done by the user—it means one coupon can be used per recharge. This benefit offers a total cashback of Rs 5,850. Reliance Jio says that, “a maximum of 39 discount coupons of Rs 150/- each, can be so applied on the Eligible Device, by the Eligible Subscriber, on or before 31st Aug 2022.” Any unused coupons will expire and become ineligible for use post 31 August 2022.

Then there is the Cleartrip cashback coupon benefit worth Rs 3,250 that Reliance Jio users who buy the Oppo Reno or the Reno 10x Zoom will get. The way this works is that you will get cashback on every booking you make on the Cleartrip app. You will get a cashback of Rs 500 on a minimum booking amount of Rs. 5000 or above for round trip domestic air travel ticket. There is a cashback of Rs 750 on a minimum booking amount of Rs. 5000 or above for domestic hotel booking. There will be a cashback worth Rs 1,000 on a minimum booking amount of Rs. 15000 or above for round trip international air travel ticket and Rs 1,000 cashback on international hotels worth Rs.15,000 or more. These cashbacks will be added to your Cleartrip account, for further use.

The highlight feature of the Reno 10x Zoom Android flagship phone is, as the name suggests, the 10x lossless optical zoom camera. The rear camera has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary image sensor with an f/1.7 lens. This is paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope lens that provides optical zoom equivalent of 16-160mm and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Then there is the pop-out 'Shark Fin' mechanism that hosts the 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The Reno 10x Zoom runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, offers 6GB or 8GB of RAM, has the options of 128GB or 256GB storage, a 6.6-inch AMOLED display and a 4,065mAh battery with Oppo's patented VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

