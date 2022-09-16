Buying iPhone 14 On Launch? Get It Delivered Within Minutes Using Blinkit

Zomato-owned Blinkit has today announced that it is partnering with Unicorn, an Apple reseller, to deliver the iPhone 14 Series starting today, September 16, the launch date for the iPhone 14 Series in India and across multiple regions.

Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, tweeted, “We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now.”

iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022



The iPhone 14 Series in India starts at Rs 79,900 for the base iPhone 14 with 128GB storage and goes all the way up to Rs 1,39,900 for the baseline iPhone 14 Pro Max in India. Notably, only the Pro variants of the phones feature the new A16 Bionic chipset, with the vanilla iPhone 14 retaining last year’s A15 Bionic.

Moreover, according to multiple reports and user feedback today, iPhone 14, especially the Pro variants are particularly hard to get on the launch date today, with retailers even selling the units at a black market premium of high as Rs 10,000 over MRP, so it will be interesting to know how Unicorn and Blinkit manage the stocks owing to a reasonably high demand.

Despite being available only in Mumbai and Delhi currently, the gesture might serve as a catalyst to allow for the purchase of consumer technology products like iPhones, headphones, laptops, etc. using Blinkit.

Delhi and Mumbai users will have to update their Blinkit app on iOS or Android to access the iPhone delivery option.

