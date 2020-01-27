Byte is The New Vine Successor; The Era of 6-Second Video is Back

There's good news for those who've been missing Vine. Dom Hofmann, the co-founder of the now-defunct six-second video platform has announced the release of the app's successor called Byte. After an extensive beta phase, this new product, Byte, is now official and stable on the Google Play Store. The original short-video platform is back for both Android and iOS users in the form of Byte. The app has an uncanny resemblance with almost everything that made Vine unique.

dear friends,today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them.it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing. https://t.co/g5qOIdM8qG — byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020

The new app will also be a platform for creating and sharing six-second videos like its predecessor. In its Twitter chain, @byte_app also went on to explain how to use the app. It also added how Byte would be both “familiar and new”. According to the update, users can shoot and create videos and choose to match it with the hottest trends. Users can also explore what the community is watching or browse stuff as per their respective interests.

you know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own. — byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020

Once you sign up with your Google account (the only option on Android phones) and choose a user name, you're all set to dive into the weird world of a young, still mostly unpopulated social network. The consumers will be thrown into a vertically scrolling stream of popular, full-screen six-second video content playing in loops, complete with comments and like counts, the report added.

Byte also revealed that a “pilot version” of their partner programme will be released soon by which they will use to pay creators on Byte. This will be an incentive for content creators and social media influencers to join the platform. Although Vine used to be the sole proprietor of the short-loop video format once, now several other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have joined in as well.

(With inputs from IANS)

