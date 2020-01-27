Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
2-min read

Byte is The New Vine Successor; The Era of 6-Second Video is Back

Byte is ad-free for now, though it will likely need some form of monetisation in the future.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Byte is The New Vine Successor; The Era of 6-Second Video is Back
Byte Logo (Image: Twitter/ Byte)

There's good news for those who've been missing Vine. Dom Hofmann, the co-founder of the now-defunct six-second video platform has announced the release of the app's successor called Byte. After an extensive beta phase, this new product, Byte, is now official and stable on the Google Play Store. The original short-video platform is back for both Android and iOS users in the form of Byte. The app has an uncanny resemblance with almost everything that made Vine unique.

The new app will also be a platform for creating and sharing six-second videos like its predecessor. In its Twitter chain, @byte_app also went on to explain how to use the app. It also added how Byte would be both “familiar and new”. According to the update, users can shoot and create videos and choose to match it with the hottest trends. Users can also explore what the community is watching or browse stuff as per their respective interests.

Once you sign up with your Google account (the only option on Android phones) and choose a user name, you're all set to dive into the weird world of a young, still mostly unpopulated social network. The consumers will be thrown into a vertically scrolling stream of popular, full-screen six-second video content playing in loops, complete with comments and like counts, the report added.

Byte also revealed that a “pilot version” of their partner programme will be released soon by which they will use to pay creators on Byte. This will be an incentive for content creators and social media influencers to join the platform. Although Vine used to be the sole proprietor of the short-loop video format once, now several other platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat have joined in as well.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram