Call of Duty: Mobile 2021 World Championship Announced With $2 Million Prize Pool: How to Take Part

Call of Duty: Mobile makers have announced the next iteration of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship for 2021. This year’s Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship comes with a prize pool of $2 million (roughly Rs 14.9 crores), which will be spread across numerous stages. Anyone above 18 can take part in the tournament and there is no entry fee for registering an entry. Instead, publisher Activision taking a tournament format this year, in order to make the World Championship for Call of Duty: Mobile truly global. The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 will take on a multi-level process for gamers to qualify, in order to take part.

How to Register

To begin, gamers need to attain at least level 10 in Call of Duty: Mobile. Once the level is achieved, gamers will get access to “Ranked Multiplayer" matches. Through the Ranked Multiplayer mode, players will get access to numerous in-game events, which will be qualifiers for the regional rounds of the World Championship. The first event that qualifying gamers will face is a single-play mode, in which the participants should gather at least 60 points from 10 matches spread across four weekends, in order to qualify for the next round. After the Ranked Multiplayer matches, team play will be established. Players will then be required to form teams, and proceed to take part in elimination-type qualifiers. Some teams that retain the top spots in these qualifiers will qualify for reginal playoffs. The winning team of each regional playoff will then qualify for the Call of Duty Mobile 2021 World Championship.

The tournament will also be streamed via the Call of Duty: Mobile official YouTube esports channel. This tournament is one of the biggest esports tournament of the year, with the biggest prize pools. Sony is the sponsor for the Call of Duty: Mobile 2021 World Championship, which means that players in the final Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship will use the company’s latest Xperia 1 III smartphone during the tournament.

Activision has published the full set of rules in its website.

