Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge Kicks Off JioGames Platform in Association with Qualcomm

Reliance Jio and Qualcomm, through its Snapdragon entity, has announced a one-year partnership to promote the Indian gaming industry to new heights. The partnership will culminate in the JioGames esports platform, which will organise numerous gaming tournaments in India. The latter will start with the upcoming Call of Duty Aces Esports Challenge, which will be featured and played on the JioGames platform and feature Qualcomm as its title sponsor.

The JioGames esports platform is a one of a kind initiative that leverages its reach to over 400 million subscribers, to make esports a household name for people in India. The platform will not only play host to esports tournaments featuring headlining titles such as Call of Duty Mobile, but also offer training and experience enhancement to pro, enthusiast and budding gamers.

At the announcement of the new esports challenge, Rajen Vagadia, VP and president of Qualcomm India, said, “Mobile gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in India. Almost 90% of the gamers in India are using their mobile as their primary device for gaming. We wanted to collaborate with a brand like Jio that deeply understands the opportunity and matches our belief, not only in the superlative experiences our technology delivers, but also in the tremendous gaming capabilities of Indians in the hyper competitive world of mobile esports.”

Registration for the Call of Duty Mobile Aces Esports Challenge has begun April 1. For solo players, registrations will close on April 11, while 5-member teams can register for it until April 30. Qualifiers for the tournament will be held on June 11, and the finals of the tournament will be hosted on June 20, on the JioGames platform. The challenge is open for all Jio and non-Jio users alike, and there are no registration or participation fees involved in it. The tournament will feature a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for the best players or teams, who make it to the finals.