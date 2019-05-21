Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India

Activision's uber popular Call of Duty is finally coming to Android with Call of Duty Mobile, and downloads of the pre-launch beta editions are reportedly being offered to select users in India. This comes on the back of beta downloads for Call of Duty Mobile seeing selective rollout in specific markets across the world, and the same model is being followed in India as well.In essence, this signifies that users in India can now pre-register for Call of Duty Mobile, from the Google Play Store. Once the pre-registration process is done, all that a user can do is wait for the download link, which is being issued by Activision in a seemingly random order. According to information so far, Call of Duty Mobile will incorporate battle royale gameplay, as well as other, online multiplayer game modes.According to Activision, the five game modes of Call of Duty Mobile will include Free-for-all, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint and Domination, each capturing a different flavour of the classic first person shooter game. Free-for-all comprises individual deathmatches with quick respawns, with the ultimate objective of reaching the highest set number of kills through the round that will support up to eight players in the match. Frontline presents team deathmatches without any respawns, while the Team Deathmatch mode features respawns. Hardpoint will beckon players to capture Hardpoint and hold on to it, in similar fashion to the classic 'Capture the Flag' gameplay mode of Unreal Tournament. Domination, meanwhile, will require gamers to capture as many checkpoints as possible, and accumulate the most points before time runs out.Apart from Free-for-all, each of the other modes will have 10 players each. Activision was previously expected to also include Blackout, the battle royale gaming mode within the Call of Duty Mobile gameplay. However, no word on that is available right now. With pre-registrations and the first beta gamers being signed up in India, the official public launch of the final game should be made available very soon.