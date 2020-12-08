Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge Esports Tournament Now a Part of Airtel India Esports Tour

South Asian Esports company NODWIN Gaming has announced that it is partnering with Airtel for its recently announced Call of Duty: Mobile tournament, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020. The Call of Duty: Mobile tournament was announced with a prize pool of Rs 6,50,000. The tournament has become a part of the Airtel India Esports Tour, the company announced. This means that the tournament will become a part of the Airtel India Esports Tour and will go live on NODWIN Gaming and Airttel Xstream's YouTube and Facebook handles.

“Airtel India Esports Tour has provided a splendid opportunity for the gamers in the country to be more than just gamers. All that one needs to do is perform to his/her level best to reach the top. NODWIN is happy to have the CODM community and its amazingly talented players to be a part of this hall of fame. All the very best to the participating teams for the upcoming cups. Cheers!," said Sidharth Kedia, CEO of NODWIN Games. The Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2020 is open for everyone to register and participate. There will be a total of 4 cups for 5v5 battle royale modes combined for a total prize pool of Rs 6.5 lakh. Currently, the organisers have completed the first 5v5 cup and the first Battle Royale Cup and the registrations for 5v5 cup #2 is underway. Registrations for cup #2 for Battle Royale will be open from December 9 and will go on till December 21. The winners of the cups for both the modes will move on to the grand finals set to take place on December 28.

Airtel India Esports Tour is an umbrella banner encompassing India’s best esports tournaments such as the ESL India Premiership, KO Fight Night, and the Northeast Summit. The tour aims at finding India’s best esports athletes through a well-structured national leaderboard of gamers. Players of all these tournaments will be ranked on the basis of their performance and will be rewarded at the end of the tour.