Call of Duty Mobile is More Popular Than PUBG Mobile According to Ranker.com

In just a week, COD Mobile had earned $18 million in revenue becoming the largest mobile game launch in history.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:October 28, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
In just a week, COD Mobile had earned $18 million in revenue becoming the largest mobile game launch in history.

Call of Duty Mobile gave yet another blow to PUBG Mobile as it became the most popular mobile game on Ranker.com, one of the largest databases of opinions on the web. The game was launched merely a month back and has already garnered a huge audience thanks to the popular franchise name and slightly differentiated gameplay.

While the numbers are still in favour of PUBG Mobile, as it has been around for longer, COD Mobile has definitely become more popular. While the game does take certain inspiration from the original battle royale game, it offers a lot of unique elements. Developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision, the game makes use of the Unity Engine. It hit 35 million downloads just three days after its release, and had managed to earn over $2 million in revenue. In a week’s time, the game hit 100 million downloads and made over $18 million in revenue, and becoming the largest mobile game launch in history.

While PUBG Mobile is still a rage among gamers, COD Mobile has an edge as the franchise has been around way longer. Just a couple of days back Activision released Call of Duty Modern Warfare for PC and popular consoles serving as the sixteenth overall installment in series. The new title has been confirmed to not include the traditional season pass and loot boxes enabling the company to distribute free post-launch content to all players.

