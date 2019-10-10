Take the pledge to vote

Call of Duty Mobile Makes Record With 100 Million Downloads in First Week

Call of Duty: Mobile has managed to get more downloads than PUBG Mobile and Fortnite in its first week of launch.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 10, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
Call of Duty: Mobile has managed to get more downloads than PUBG Mobile and Fortnite in its first week of launch.

Call of Duty: Mobile has created history by racking up more downloads than any other mobile game ever, revealed analytics firm Sensor Tower. According to them, the game has reportedly achieved over 100 million downloads since going live at the beginning of the month. This is far greater than Call of Duty's biggest rivals, according to Sensor Tower. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile got 28 million downloads in its first week and Fortnite raked in 22.5 million downloads though it was available only on the Apple App Store.

According to Sensor Tower, Call of Duty got 56.9 downloads on iOS and 45.3 million on Android. Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile generated $9.1 million in revenue on iOS and $8.3 million on Android. The US saw 16.9 percent of downloads and 43.1 percent of spending. Notably, Call of Duty: Mobile’s figures can be considered to be impressive since it is yet to be launched in China.

“This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week,” Sensor Tower’s Randy Nelson told Reuters. Call of Duty: Mobile was developed by Tencent’s TiMi Studio in Shenzhen, China and published by Activision. Call of Duty Mobile is available on the App Store as a free download with in-app purchases ranging from $0.99 to $99.99.

