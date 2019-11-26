Call of Duty: Mobile Now Gets Zombie Mode; You Can Unlock This At Level 5

Call of Duty: Mobile developers have announced that an upcoming update will add controller support and the Zombie Mode. The update will include new features like new maps, Battle pass as well. Referring to the inclusion of the Zombie mode, COD: Mobile took to Twitter to share a short clip which showed the nations around the world turning red along with the time zones when the update will be incorporated, alongside the caption, "The horde is coming...#CODMobile."

Calling it the third pillar of the mobile offering, publishers at Activision revealed that the Zombie mode will be unlocked for players who have reached level 5. The description of Shi No Numa reads, "Deep within a sweltering jungle in Japan, the Rising Sun Facility houses a dark secret. Run by Group 935 and Division 9, this collection of huts looks as if it was just another remote village in the middle of nowhere… Until a distinct growl from creatures of rotting flesh is heard. It seems that this swamp is another location used for nefarious experiments, and you are right in the middle of a dangerous trap."

They further tweeted a short clip highlighting the zombie attacks alongside the clip from gameplay, writing, "Can you survive the undead? Zombies mode is now live in #CODMobile."

Can you survive the undead? Zombies mode is now live in #CODMobile pic.twitter.com/lSHXDF8Ywd — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 23, 2019

They also tweeted, revealing the incorporation of the Zombie map Shi No Numa.

Welcome to #CallofDuty Mobile: The Zombies Experience! Available for a limited time. Return to Shi No Numa today and discover an old haunt with some new tricks... Intel HERE: https://t.co/aGi1qqHLkJ#CODMobile @PlayCODMobile pic.twitter.com/PyNKqrvIEK — Activision (@Activision) November 23, 2019

Originally a part of Call of Duty: World at War, it is returning to Call of Duty: Mobile. They further added that alongside the Classic Mode, there is also a Raid mode, where players have to complete a set of waves till they face the final boss. Raids can be played on two difficulty settings, Normal (8 rounds) and Heroic (12 rounds), following the survival of which teams will face the boss of Shi No Numa: the Abomination.

