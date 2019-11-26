Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Call of Duty: Mobile Now Gets Zombie Mode; You Can Unlock This At Level 5

They further added that alongside the Classic Mode, there is also a Raid mode, where players have to complete a set of waves till they face the final boss.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Call of Duty: Mobile Now Gets Zombie Mode; You Can Unlock This At Level 5
Image for Representation

Call of Duty: Mobile developers have announced that an upcoming update will add controller support and the Zombie Mode. The update will include new features like new maps, Battle pass as well. Referring to the inclusion of the Zombie mode, COD: Mobile took to Twitter to share a short clip which showed the nations around the world turning red along with the time zones when the update will be incorporated, alongside the caption, "The horde is coming...#CODMobile."

Calling it the third pillar of the mobile offering, publishers at Activision revealed that the Zombie mode will be unlocked for players who have reached level 5. The description of Shi No Numa reads, "Deep within a sweltering jungle in Japan, the Rising Sun Facility houses a dark secret. Run by Group 935 and Division 9, this collection of huts looks as if it was just another remote village in the middle of nowhere… Until a distinct growl from creatures of rotting flesh is heard. It seems that this swamp is another location used for nefarious experiments, and you are right in the middle of a dangerous trap."

They further tweeted a short clip highlighting the zombie attacks alongside the clip from gameplay, writing, "Can you survive the undead? Zombies mode is now live in #CODMobile."

They also tweeted, revealing the incorporation of the Zombie map Shi No Numa.

Originally a part of Call of Duty: World at War, it is returning to Call of Duty: Mobile. They further added that alongside the Classic Mode, there is also a Raid mode, where players have to complete a set of waves till they face the final boss. Raids can be played on two difficulty settings, Normal (8 rounds) and Heroic (12 rounds), following the survival of which teams will face the boss of Shi No Numa: the Abomination.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram