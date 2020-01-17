Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Brings New Battle Pass, Multiplayer Maps, Rapid Fire and More

Call of Duty Mobile has started rolling out the Season 3 update for both Android and iOS platforms across all regions. The update has introduced a variety of new features, game modes, weapons, along with the new Season 3 Battle Pass. Furthermore, the game has also got a new login option with this update. The new login option is available as the Call of Duty Account and both new and existing users can switch to the new login in order to save their game progress.

Season 3 Battle Pass

The Season 3 Battle Pass is going to be released on January 20. As per the patch notes, players will be able to grab Phantom and FTL from Infinite Warfare along with other weapons such as the Type 25 – Geometry or Chicom - Irradiated Amethyst.

New Multiplayer maps

It was declared that there are going to be two new multiplayer maps in the latest update and as promised the makers have introduced two new maps namely, Scrapyard and Cage. The Scrapyard maps is a mid-sized map suitable for close to mid-combat, while the Cage map, is an entirely new map designed explicitly for Call Of Duty Mobile. The map features a vertical three-lane design with wide-open lanes for sniping.

Rapid Fire

This is a major addition to the game. It is a new multiplayer mode which is a limited-time fast-paced game mode. In this made the gamers will get faster scorestreaks, unlimited ammo, and shorter operator skill cooldown.

Warfare

This is a new battle royale mode, which offers a 20vs20 match, which is a fast-paced game in Battle Royale form. In this mode, two teams with 20 players each will be pitted against each other and the first team to reach the kill cap of 150 will be the winner.

