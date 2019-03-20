English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
The blockbuster "Call of Duty" franchise is coming to Android and iOS devices with a public beta scheduled for mid-2019 and a possible battle royale mode teased in its trailer.
Several traditional "Call of Duty" maps and modes will be included with free-to-play action game "Call of Duty: Mobile." Numbered among them are Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked, as well as the Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Frontline, and Search and Destroy modes. PC and console games "Call of Duty: Black Ops" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," which began the franchise's current pair of dominant sub-series, were likewise namechecked by publisher Activision as part of the mobile app's unveiling.
When it arrives, "Call of Duty: Mobile" will be competing with battle royale giants "Fortnite" and "PUBG Mobile," as well as a strong roster of mobile franchises received as unofficial equivalents of established console and PC games -- "Shadowgun" (frequently associated with "Destiny"), "Modern Combat" ("Call of Duty" itself), "N.O.V.A." (the "Halo" games) and "Critical Ops" ("Counter-Strike: Global Offensive"). The closing moments of a debut trailer for "Call of Duty: Mobile" may have implied that a version of the "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" battle royale mode, Blackout, could also be making its way to the mobile app.
"Call of Duty: Mobile" is being developed by Tencent Games subsidiary Timi Studio, which previously made a Chinese version of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" called "PUBG: Army Attack". As a smartphone and tablet device title, "Call of Duty: Mobile" follows 2009 iOS release "Call of Duty: Zombies" for iOS, 2011 successor "Call of Duty: Black Ops - Zombies" for iOS and Android.
The 2013 release "Call of Duty: Strike Team" took the series' first-person shooter guise and placed it within a tactical, squad based framework with third-person elements. By contrast, "Call of Duty: Mobile" is presenting itself as a more complete reproduction of the console and PC experience. Pre-registration for the project's beta is live on callofduty.com/mobile, as well as via Google Play for Android devices.
