Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Unveiled, Coming To Consoles And PC on October 28: Price And Features

Activision has finally announced the next major Call of Duty title, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II (not the old game from 2010). The new game comes as one of the most anticipated first-person shooter title and will be launched on October 28, Activision announced in the reveal trailer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be launched on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game has been put on pre-orders and is priced at $69.99 (roughly Rs 5,400) onwards for the basic pack, and $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,800) for the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2. Those who pre-order the game, will also get early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II open beta.

The storyline for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings back the old team of characters like Captain John Price, John “Soap” McTavish, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley, and more characters who make up the Task Force 141. The game is based around the takedown of a character named Hassan, who is a rogue operative caught outside of his safe haven, and the team employed to do this task is Captain Price’s iconic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Task Force 141 team. The trailer shows the team facing different battles in several locations, with a fair share of aerial warfare with fighter jets and helicopters.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights,” Activision has said.

