Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Get Free Update on December 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare gamers will have access to free content, including multiplayer maps, from next week for the entirety of Season 1.

Trending Desk

November 27, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Image for Representation

Activision has asked gamers to mark their calendars as one of the "biggest free content drops" will be happening in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Starting December 3, players will get their hands on new content across all platforms. Activision explains, "The Roadmap for Modern Warfare Season One has dropped today, giving everyone a first look at the incoming content starting next week," adding that it is the biggest "free content drop" in COD history.

Players will have access to free Modern Warfare content from next week which will continue throughout the duration of Season 1. The content includes a number of Multiplayer Maps including Crash, which will incorporate new routes and rooftop encounters for players. It also has Vacant (Multiplayer Map), which is an abandoned office previously visited in Call of Duty 4 among other additions, according to Activision. They have also added a Ground War map called Shipment and three Gun Fight Maps called Port, Cargo and Atrium. Activision has also stated that additional multiplayer maps will be included as Season 1 progresses.

Apart from these, Reinforce and Infected, which are two new multiplayer modes and On-Site procurement, which is a Gunfight Mode, have also been added along with several Special Ops Experience for players. Furthermore, they have confirmed that a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Pass is launching on December 3 as well. This means that players will be able to use weapons which will be available to everyone.

Activision has revealed that every member of the Modern Warfare community "can earn some of the tiers within the forthcoming battle pass system, including cosmetic items and two new base weapons," but has said that more information on that will be revealed on December 3. Some of the content may drop after the Season 1 start date, with new content being added as the season progresses, as announced by Activision.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
